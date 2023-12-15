Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $921.10 and a 200-day moving average of $878.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

