Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.76.

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

BA stock opened at $256.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $257.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

