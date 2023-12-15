Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.10 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average of $283.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

