Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

