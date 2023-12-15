Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $237.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average is $211.98.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

