Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays reduced their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

FOX Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.07 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.