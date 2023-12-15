Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kemper worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,710,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,566,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

