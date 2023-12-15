Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average of $217.38. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

