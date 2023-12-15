Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.59 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.