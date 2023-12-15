Benjamin Ore Purchases 470 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Ore bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,026.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $11,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

