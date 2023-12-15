Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading 13.3% Higher

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 177,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 200,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

