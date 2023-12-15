Berenberg Bank Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $255.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $240.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

