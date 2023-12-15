Beta Finance (BETA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.00 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars.

