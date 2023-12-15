Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $292.07 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.68 or 0.00039138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $292.07 million and $3.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00070158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

