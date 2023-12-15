BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CLOA)

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3055 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOA opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 60.00% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

