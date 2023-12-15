Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $11.34 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,646.40. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,069.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after acquiring an additional 269,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 202,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

