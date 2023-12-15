Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 150,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 81,072 shares.The stock last traded at $74.05 and had previously closed at $74.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.20 million. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 258.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

