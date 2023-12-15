Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Boliden AB has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

