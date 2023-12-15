Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 172 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

