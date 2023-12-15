Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in BRF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 249.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 399,865 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 295.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect that BRF will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

