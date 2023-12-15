Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.
BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRF Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect that BRF will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
