Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $5.50

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Affimed by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

