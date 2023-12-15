Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$71.03

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

TSE CCA opened at C$55.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.16. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$82.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

