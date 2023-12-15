Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $10.13

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MAXN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maxeon Solar Technologies
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.