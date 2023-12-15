Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $10.13

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAXN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 98,168 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 534,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.