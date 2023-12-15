Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Brookfield by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,304.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

