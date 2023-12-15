BTIG Research Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $690.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $560.00 to $690.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $582.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.23. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $599.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 451.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

