Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.76

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 296169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

