Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.73.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$31.39 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$31.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

