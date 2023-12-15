Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Shares of CWB opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.11.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

