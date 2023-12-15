CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATNFW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About CannBioRx Life Sciences

180 life sciences corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. its product development platforms in phase iib/iii clinical trials include fibrosis and anti-tnf platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; synthetic cannabidiol (cbd) analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of cbd; and a7nachr platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

