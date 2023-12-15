Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

