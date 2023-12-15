Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Director Ann F. Hackett Sells 2,000 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.