Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Buys C$20,230.40 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Robert L. Phillips bought 545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.12 per share, with a total value of C$20,230.40.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE CPX opened at C$38.58 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.12.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$47.18.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

