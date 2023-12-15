Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.