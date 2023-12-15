Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $138,118.75 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $138,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $4,004.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $87,147.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $191,377.25.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $348,921.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $16,016.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $554.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

