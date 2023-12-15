Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 546 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $10,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
