Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 546 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $10,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.