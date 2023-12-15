Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $46,672.20 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $46,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.61 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $554.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

