Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells $571,200.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

