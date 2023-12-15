Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $322.30

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $322.30 and last traded at $320.59, with a volume of 93833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cavco Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 588,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,782,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

