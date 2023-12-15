CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.10

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 56762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 596.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 527,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $23,490,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

