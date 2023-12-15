CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.10

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 56762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

