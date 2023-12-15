CCG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,994,000 after purchasing an additional 295,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,039 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 177,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.