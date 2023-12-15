CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $428.30 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.