CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $479.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.83 and its 200 day moving average is $435.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.