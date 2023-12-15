CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $43.34 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,342.98 or 1.00039446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003641 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05448433 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,440,051.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

