CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

