Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider William O’Keeffe Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) insider William O’Keeffe sold 1,500,000 shares of Champion Iron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.60 ($5.00), for a total value of A$11,400,000.00 ($7,500,000.00).
Champion Iron Price Performance
Champion Iron Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 5th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.
About Champion Iron
