Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 150 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 150 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $20,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Middleby by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $31,419,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

