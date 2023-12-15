Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 150 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 150 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $20,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Middleby Stock Performance
NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MIDD
About Middleby
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Middleby
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.