Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.18.

CHK opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

