Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $20.19 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chewy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

