Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $21.13. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,074,620 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

